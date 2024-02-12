Learning the key to AFC Telford United's battering says Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks paid for their profligacy in a 2-0 defeat at Needham Market and again in drawing 2-2 at Royston Town, having led 2-0.

Wilkin feels that his team’s inability to kill teams off has prevented him from using his squad more fully, as he explained: “I think today that we’ve bounced back and the attitude that we’ve shown to it was true for everybody.

“I think we started a little bit slowly, with one or two of our players a little bit loose with the final ball and some of the passing wasn’t up to the level that we needed to.

“When we upped that, we ended up getting in pockets between the lines and moving it as incisively as we know we’re capable of, we got good moments and scored two good goals to get ourselves into the lead.

“It’s important that where we can put the game to bed early and afford these players time, that we do, and we end up learning about their capabilities.”

Wilkin was referring most specifically to talented attacking midfielder Ty Webster.

The 18-year-old is an undoubted talent, but the need for results and an apparent lack of trust in Webster to understand his defensive responsibilities has limited his chances.

The manager confessed he’d like to have employed Webster more often, but that with games too often in the balance, he has had to prioritise outcomes.

Asked whether seeing a 2-0 lead dissolve in the rain at Royston had hammered home Wilkin’s point about not putting teams to the sword, the manager said: “Yeah, possibly. We have got to do better, but we did that today.

“Ricardo (Dinanga) has gone through brilliantly rounds the goalkeeper and sticks in the back of the net, and it’s then a really comfortable position.

“It just allows other players in the group and the squad to go in there and get some minutes into their legs.

“It is about being efficient in these situations and making sure when chances and opportunities come along that you take them, and that you win the game in the manner that you want to because they’re not all like that.

“We have some really tough tests coming and yes, we’re always learning, always trying to understand and trying to improve.”