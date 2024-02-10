Kevin Wilkin keen to eradicate Telford errors

In their last two games against Needham Market and Royston Town, the four goals Telford conceded is as many as they had shipped in the 11 games prior to last weekend.

And the solidity that became the cornerstone of their 17-game unbeaten run is something Wilkin is keen to see return to the Bucks.

“For 85 minutes of the Royston game we haven’t looked in any danger, for pretty much the whole of the first half against Needham we didn’t look in any danger,” Wilkin explained. “As was the case in the early part of the season when you make fundamental errors, as we have done in both games, you’re going to get punished.

He continued: “Those errors have crept back into our games recently.“Clearly against Needham Market they’re good enough to force those errors but the disappointment, with respect to Royston, is that they aren’t as consistent as Needham, and we’ve still ended up making errors at a crucial time. Lapses of concentration can’t happen; you have to play for the full 90 minutes.”