Telford hoping loanee doesn't haunt them

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Poppies in January on an initial one month loan, which has now been extended until the end of the season.

As part of the agreement Forsyth will be allowed to line up against his parent club this weekend, a key part of the deal and one which Wilkin was keen to explain further.

“We’ve looked at the situation, Kettering were keen to take him for the rest of the season and George was keen to stay there and get game time. Part of the agreement of the deal to take him for the rest of the season was that they obviously wanted him to play against us, and I understand people might think it’s not an ideal situation,” the Bucks boss said.

“However, when you throw into the mix that George has conducted himself in a really professional manner and is eager to play games, I think it’s a fair outcome.

“Sometimes you have to make these calls, and it’s my job to make the right call at the right time.

“You just hope he doesn’t have too good a game on the day, clearly his tail will be up.”