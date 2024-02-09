Ian Dosser back in AFC Telford chairman role as interim

It was last month confirmed that Andy Pryce would step down from his position at the Southern League Central club with immediate effect having been in the role since 2017.

Pryce replaced Dosser, who has been a director at the club since its 2004 reformation, after the latter stepped down as chairman following a four-year stint.

Dosser has held a variety of roles at the club and was chairman between 2013 and 2017. His first season in the role at the New Bucks Head saw Telford claim the National League North title in 2013/14.

He has also been finance director and managing director at the club.

No timescale was revealed as to how long Dosser's 'interim' role would run.

Jo Warrilow is now company secretary and finance director at the New Bucks Head. Walter Gleeson, the Music Magpie founder who came on board as an investor at the beginning of 2022, remains "a very valuable and respected board member."

In a statement, the club's board underlined the target of finishing in the division's play-offs as a "minimum" in a view to returning to the second tier of non-league football at the first attempt.

It also requested continued backing from supporters in an important run of fixtures ahead.

Kevin Wilkin's side are one place and point outside the division's play-off places and host lowly Kettering on Saturday.