Kevin Wilkin ‘cheesed off’ as Bucks throw points away

Manager Kevin Wilkin struggled to contain his emotions in the immediate aftermath of the game, feeling that his side spurned chances to put the game well out of Royston’s reach after dominating the opening 45 minutes, and concurred that it was two points lost rather than one gained.

“Without a doubt. We have got ourselves into a fantastic position going into half-time,” said Wilkin. “Lots of moments and opportunities come along in the second period and to not go and score a third goal and put the game to bed and give yourself that cushion… then, it’s disappointing the naivety that we show to give Royston the opportunity to come into it. Fair play to them, we’ve sat a little bit deep and we should squeeze higher and continue it.”

Those missed moments were brought into sharp focus when Kian Harness and Dequane Wilson netted in the dying stages, Wilson’s goal coming in the sixth minute of added time from a scramble in the penalty area following a free-kick.

By that stage, the pitch at Garden Walk resembled a water park, with incessant rain making the game as much a test of physical endurance as ability.