Royston Town 2 Telford 2 - Report

The Bucks were in control and coasted to an early two goal lead before the break.

Ellis Brown scored his first for the club netting from 12 yards, shortly followed by Montel Gibson's cross that went flew straight into the back of the net.

The game looked dead and buried, but the hosts grabbed a consolation through Kian Harness.

But Royston weren't done as they equalised with the last kick of the game, deep into the 96th minute.

Dequane Wilson finished from close range after Telford failed to deal with Coldicott-Stevens' free-kick