Bucks must pick up again in race for the play-offs

The Bucks’ 17-game unbeaten run was ended by Needham, who look well placed to run away with the league given their games in hand.

That means Telford may have to settle for a spot in the play-off places, and manager Kevin Wilkin admitted that is now very much the aim for his side.

“When you go into any season you want to be as consistent as you possibly can, and I think looking at it if we can make the play-offs that would be a fair and reasonable goal,” he said. “To win any league you have to have had a tremendously consistent season, and we have been consistent over this recent period of games.”

Wilkin added: “Now we need to pick things up and go again, we’ve got some tough games still to play and we’ve proven that we can come through those.

“We’ll do things one game at a time and see where that takes us.”

The Bucks had found consistency hard to come by earlier on in the season, with injuries to several key players along the way.

It has forced Wilkin to name a variety of different teams in a variety of different formations, something the Bucks boss believes can be turned into a positive moving forward.

“The personnel that we have available will dictate what system we can and can’t play,” he said. “Over a period of time we’ve done well in all sorts of systems, it’s just about players bringing it to life when chances come their way.”