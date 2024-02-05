Telford boss admits shortcomings

Telford slipped to a 2-0 defeat in Suffolk at Southern Central Premier title contenders Needham Market.

And that ended a 17-match unbeaten streak in the league – book-ended by 2-0 losses to the Marketmen.

“In the first half, we’ve fairly well controlled the game I think and we looked bright,” said Wilkin. “I think we’d probably showed that and had some good moments and we really should have scored.

“If we can get the same in the second half we felt we could go on and score and hopefully take the impetus, but no, it’s credit to Needham Market.”

The Bucks dominated the early stages with numerous half-chances, but no clear scoring opportunity, and the hosts slowly played their way into the game.

Level at half-time, the Marketmen struck early in the second period when Dan Morphew netted from a corner.

That gave the Bucks the task of breaking down the team with the best defensive record in the division – one that proved a little beyond them.

Wilkin added: “They’ve worked a corner there that we’ve been loose and sloppy at, like how the corner developed and how it came – we weren’t great, and then the defending off the back of it was poor, collectively poor as well.

“We’ve kind of huffed and puffed but haven’t really found and asked enough questions of Needham Market and they’ve managed it very well – they understand how to do that, that’s why they’re in the box seat, at the very sharp end of it. Credit to them, they’re a strong side.”

The hosts added a second goal through Seth Chambers in the 76th minute, the Bucks again undone by a free-kick where they appeared less than alert to the danger.

Wilkin felt both goals emphasised that although his team are much more robust these days, they need to understand and maintain performance in every situation.

“They (the two goals) emphasise the levels that players need to work to and be able to focus on and be able to do, game-on-game,” he said. “The lads have done fantastic over a reasonable period now and worked and competed really, really well for us, so I have to keep everything in perspective.

“There are no easy games in it, as we’ve come to realise and Tuesday (away to Royston) is another big game that we need to dust ourselves down for and hopefully put on a better performance.”