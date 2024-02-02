AFC Telford United are out to upset promotion favourites

The Bucks travel to Suffolk to take on the side sitting second in the Southern Central Premier, four points behind Redditch United with four games in hand.

And when asked whether he thought Needham Market were favourites for the title, Wilkin answered without hesitation.

“I would certainly think so,” he admitted. “They’re having a terrifically consistent season and have proven they’re very capable.

Wilkin added: “With the greatest respect they probably don’t get the crowds and the expectation that comes with that like we do.

“I think it’s sometimes easier to play when there’s no expectation from the outside, although I’m sure their players will be putting expectations on themselves.”

The Marketmen have certainly enjoyed playing in front of their home fans this season, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 games at Bloomfields.

An unbeaten record on home soil will not bother the Bucks’ squad though, having condemned Mickleover to their first defeat at Station Road in January.

And Wilkin explained how their success that day could stand them in good stead going into another tough away trip.

“I think they’re definitely games that you learn from,” he said. “Even (Stourbridge) is a game that you learn from and understand how you can be successful.

“Kyle (Storer) has been through this countless times, so he understands the game. Jared (Hodgkiss) is another one that knows how to settle into games and can extend that on to the group.”

Wilkin also explained how the rest of the division will have one eye on the result of Saturday’s game at Bloomfields, even suggesting the Bucks may have a few extra supporters come 3pm.

“A win for us would certainly open the door for everybody, there’s no doubt,” Wilkin said. “I think if you’re a neutral and you want the league to stay interesting you’d probably hope for a Telford win.