AFC Telford United duo will stay out on loan

Bood, 20, has been at Stourbridge since the start of December, and following a string of positive performances has earned the chance to see the campaign out there.

And Forsyth, 27, who struggled for game time since he joined the club in the summer, made a temporary move to former club Kettering Town on January 3. He is unavailable to play against the Bucks on February 10.

News regarding Telford’s rearranged fixtures against Royston Town and Stamford has also been released.

Kevin Wilkin’s side will travel to Royston on Tuesday, February 6 (7.45pm), while their match at Stamford has been rearranged for a third time and is due to take place on Tuesday, February 20 (7.45pm).

The club update also confirmed that Matty Stenson and Jared Hodgkiss are making good progress with their injury recoveries.