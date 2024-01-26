Telford v Stourbridge - Match preview

The promotion-chasing Bucks have gone 16 games unbeaten in the Southern Central Premier, but have been held to draws in four of their last six home games.

And the Telford boss is hoping to attract a bumper crowd for the fixture to help get his side over the line tomorrow afternoon.

“It’s nice to be supported and like I say, there’s been a strong core there that have supported us for the whole season,” Wilkin said.

“If we can attract some more people to the game, then yeah, it’s obviously appreciated by everybody at the club; players, management and staff alike.”

He added: “It is nice, and players want to play in front of good crowds if possible, but to do that and to do it on a regular basis, you’ve got to keep achieving and keep winning games. And yeah, hopefully we’re not too far away from getting back to winning ways.”

Telford’s last meeting with Stourbridge came 16 games ago, a 2-2 draw at the War Memorial Athletic Ground in which the Bucks salvaged a point from two goals down.

Since then both sides have gone in different directions, with Telford rocketing up the table into fourth, while the Glassboys have won just six of their 14 league games and find themselves 15th.

A familiar face will be arriving at New Bucks Head as part of the Stourbridge squad, with young defender Brad Bood being granted permission to play against the side that loaned him out in November.

Bood will spend the remainder of the season with Leon Broadhurst’s side and will be looking to build on a strong start to life in red and white.

Wilkin commented: “He’s able to play against us so that adds a little bit of interest to the situation, doesn’t it?

“He’s been doing well in his time at Stourbridge, and he’s an example of a young man that could, in time, be very good.

“He’s getting regular first-team football now and it makes sense for him to stay there for now.”

The Bucks expect to be without Jordan Piggott and Jared Hodgkiss again this weekend, while Matt Stenson is also set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, an x-ray has revealed that his ankle is just bruised, and Wilkin admitted his relief at the injury being ‘the lesser of two evils’.

The Bucks boss also spoke on his memories from the reverse fixture and explained how his side have evolved since the 2-2 draw in September.

“We showed a lot of character and fighting spirit that particular evening to get something out of the game,” he said.

“Coming from two down, I think we looked the most likely winners thereafter.

“We made a couple of elementary errors in that game, and we haven’t been making them in this little run that we’re on now.”