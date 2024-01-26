Telford star enjoying armband trust

Kerr was signed from York City in the summer by Kevin Wilkin, who immediately identified the Scottish defender as a candidate for captaincy.

And after accepting the role, Kerr admits he has not looked back despite a season hampered by injury.

“The manager gave me the captaincy which was a huge honour and one I wasn’t expecting,” Kerr explained. “I feel like I’ve enjoyed the captaincy more than what I thought I would at the start.”

He added: “Obviously when I was offered it I accepted it, but I didn’t really expect to enjoy the role and responsibility as much as I have.

“It’s frustrating being injured and not being able to help the boys on the pitch and obviously you have to take a more backseat role, but I do feel as though I did as much as I could, and I’d like to think the other boys and the manager think that as well.

“I like to be around it, be in the changing room speaking to the boys and try to give a bit of advice, or a kick up the backside if that’s what’s required.”