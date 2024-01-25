Telford boss Kevin Wilkin: We let them off the hook

Fourth-placed Bucks missed the chance to narrow the gap on the teams ahead of them in the Southern Premier Central division and Wilkin felt they should have built on an early lead.

Matty Stenson 10th-minute goal got the Bucks off to a flyer but he was lost to injury soon after. Wilkin’s side failed to add to Stenson’s goal and a second-half equaliser from the Ravens’ Terrell Pennant earned the visitors a deserved point at the New Bucks Head on Tuesday night.

“We’re disappointed. I think we were the better side in the first half and Coalville were the more dominant side in the second period,” said Wilkin.

“When we’ve gotten ourselves into a good lead early on in the game and scored a terrific goal, to not then build on that and the good moments we found ourselves in has obviously ended up costing us.”

Neither side truly got to grips with the challenges posed by Storm Jocelyn, but Wilkin accepted that was the same for both teams, adding: “You don’t know how easy or difficult it is to play with and against the wind, and it turns out it was easier to play against the wind and created more moments for both teams.”