Royston Town v AFC Telford United postponed after pitch inspection
Following an early pitch inspection at Garden Walk, Telford's clash with Royston Town this afternoon has been postponed.
By Nathan Judah
Freezing temperatures mean that the pitch has been declared unplayable, and despite warmer weather predicted during the day, it has been deemed unlikely to thaw in sufficient time.
A new date will be agreed in due course.
A statement from Telford read: "We thank Royston for their efforts to both get the game on, but also to save our supporters and team a wasted journey and expense."