Fraser Kerr wants to keep winning feeling fresh at AFC Telford United

The Bucks captain returned to the side nine games through their unbeaten streak, and has helped extend it to 15 matches.

And Kerr, 30, admitted such runs do not come about often and should be well appreciated.

“You want to share in the feeling of going out there and winning games, it’s a good place to be and it doesn’t happen very often in football,” Kerr said.

“I’ve been around a while now and this run that we’re on, it’s few and far between really so you need to make the most of it when it comes around and work your hardest to try and maintain that level.”

He added: “Things can change very quickly, good or bad, in football and that’s another thing I’ve learned over the years, you can’t afford to let complacency slip in.

“If a team comes out on the day and are better and beat us we’ll hold our hands up and say fair enough, but it won’t be for lack of effort, and if that is the case we’d have let ourselves down.”