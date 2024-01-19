AFC Telford United's Fraser Kerr delighted to be back in team

Having initially picked up an injury in the 0-0 draw with Halesowen in August, Kerr injured his ankle 20 minutes into his return against Stratford Town in October, sidelining him for nearly two months.

The 30-year-old was a key signing for the Bucks in the summer and is delighted to have finally had a consistent run in the team.

“I’ve not played as many games as I would’ve liked, picking up back-to-back injuries has been unfortunate in terms of them being two impact injuries during games,” Kerr admitted. “That was the most frustrating part but having come back into the side and us continuing to do well and look pretty solid, long may it continue!” He added: “You do always worry after a long time out how you’re going to come back and influence the team, so I’m glad it has been in a positive manner although it’s obviously not just been myself.

“The lads I’m playing around have maintained their levels and I’ve just slotted in beside them really. The goal at Mickleover was brilliant, obviously in a big game for us with them being up there fighting for promotion, so to score the winning goal and keep a clean sheet, me scoring the winning goal doesn’t happen very often so I’ll savour that moment while I can!”