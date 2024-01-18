Brandon Hall is everything Telford hoped for

A large reason behind their solidity has been the performances of experienced goalkeeper Brandon Hall, who has played every minute of the Bucks’ games this season.

And Telford boss Kevin Wilkin could not speak highly enough of his number one, claiming he is the perfect role model for everyone at the club.

“Brandon’s been everything we hoped and thought he would be at this level, obviously after dropping a level from what he’s used to playing,” he said.

“Certainly his concentration and focus over that period, he’s been a massive part of us keeping those clean sheets.”

The Bucks boss added: “Hopefully that continues, in most of those games there’ve been moments where the opposition could’ve scored goals.

“That’s the level and the standard for not only the goalkeeper but everyone else, and if we can work to that level we’ll give ourselves a really good chance in most games.

“His understanding of who he’s playing alongside and recognising areas they might need a bit of help in, he’s an all-round good guy.

“We’re lucky to have him at the club.”