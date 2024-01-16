Stamford v Telford - Match preview

The Bucks travel to Lincolnshire in search of their 13th win of the season, but face a stern test against a side three points behind them in the Southern Central Premier.

And Wilkin, who has led the Bucks to a run of 15 games unbeaten, is desperate for his side to match their strong defensive record with more firepower up front.

“It’s proving to be our Achilles heel isn’t it scoring goals,” Wilkin said.

“We’ve kept a good number of clean sheets now, but if you were to go and find a negative it would be that we’re not scoring enough goals.

“Clearly it’s something we need to address and try and work out how we can do better in that area.”

Saturday’s stalemate with Leiston was the Bucks’ fifth 0-0 of the season, four of which have come during this unbeaten run.

New striker Matt Stenson made his second Telford debut as a second-half substitute, while Ricardo Dinanga was given five minutes to try and impact the game late on.

Some Bucks supporters were left questioning why young attacker Ty Webster, who has played just once in the last 14 matches, was not brought on to try and force a breakthrough – and Wilkin admitted they had every right to do so.

“It (using Ty Webster) certainly did cross my mind and I wouldn’t disagree with that from the supporters,” he said.

“I think it could have been a case of Ty maybe unlocking a door for us and going to create a moment, that certainly wasn’t lost on me.”

The Bucks boss added: “It’s just that when you expand that a little bit and look at the whole picture, who do you take off in that situation?

“It certainly crossed my mind and I do reflect on games and look at where I could’ve done better, and that’s certainly one that I’d tend to agree with.”

Webster may be given an opportunity to shine this evening, with Wilkin confirming Jared Hodgkiss and Jordan Piggott will both be unavailable again against Stamford.

“Jared was ill, he’s only just recovered from an illness, but I think he’s getting nearer with his groin,” he said.

“Jordan’s hamstring is showing a positive response, he’s got a little Achilles issue but again I’m hopeful that one or both could be available for Saturday.”

Only two sides have scored more goals than Stamford this year, while only seven have let more in at the other end.

And the Telford boss admitted an open game could be in store at Zeeco Stadium.

“You want to face these challenges against good teams who are capable of asking you questions and seeing exactly where we’re at,” Wilkin said. “Again it’ll be a good test for us and one we’re looking forward to.

“I’ve watched them draw 4-4 this season so you can see they’re capable of scoring goals, but equally they can concede.”