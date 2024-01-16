AFC Telford United's clash at Stamford AFC postponed a second time

The Daniels' pitch at Zeeco Stadium has been frozen due to the sub-zero temperatures and was deemed unplayable at a midday pitch inspection.

Conditions are projected to warm slightly but it was ruled the surface would not thaw out in time for the 7.45pm kick-off.

It is the second time the fixture has fallen to a frozen pitch after its initial scheduling of December 2.

Telford thanked Stamford's effort in attempting to get the game on. A new date will be confirmed in due course.

Kevin Wilkin's in-form Bucks had aimed to extend a run of 15 league games unbeaten, which had seen them climb into the play-off places to fifth, with games in hand on some rivals.

Telford head to Garden Walk next, home of mid-table Royston Town, on Saturday.