AFC Telford United's clash at Stamford AFC postponed a second time

AFC Telford United's Southern League Central trip to Stamford tonight has been postponed.

By Lewis Cox
Published

The Daniels' pitch at Zeeco Stadium has been frozen due to the sub-zero temperatures and was deemed unplayable at a midday pitch inspection.

Conditions are projected to warm slightly but it was ruled the surface would not thaw out in time for the 7.45pm kick-off.

It is the second time the fixture has fallen to a frozen pitch after its initial scheduling of December 2.

Telford thanked Stamford's effort in attempting to get the game on. A new date will be confirmed in due course.

Kevin Wilkin's in-form Bucks had aimed to extend a run of 15 league games unbeaten, which had seen them climb into the play-off places to fifth, with games in hand on some rivals.

Telford head to Garden Walk next, home of mid-table Royston Town, on Saturday.

