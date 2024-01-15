Kevin Wilkin looking for winning Telford solution

Wilkin’s side were held scoreless for a second successive home game, which extended their unbeaten league sequence to fifteen matches.

Nonetheless, several of those games have seen the Bucks miss taking maximum reward against teams who set up to give little away. It is a conundrum for the Bucks’ boss, but he was adamant that his team are working hard to find the answers:

“You look at how hard the players are working for one another and what they do for one another and that bit of endeavour and desire, and it’s just if we get into the sharp end, we need to improve that. It’s something we'll continue to work on and hopefully improve.”

Wilkin gave his new signing Matty Stenson the final half an hour of the contest to try and disrupt the pattern his team had played into, and he provided a couple of moments that suggested his rambunctious approach could benefit the Bucks.

Whilst not saying it directly, however, Wilkin inferred that the answer wouldn’t lie with one player, but would come from the same team-centric approach that is at the core of his side’s improvement:

“The control and the shot that he's had that's narrowly over the bar is a fantastic moment. On reflection of the result and the game, it was going to take a moment like that, and it’s just unfortunate he hasn't worked the target. It's a terrific bit of skill and quality and hopefully Matty can come here and add that little bit of pressure for places along the front line and improve our scoring record there.”

“It's the weakest area of our game at the moment. We’ve found we can keep clean sheets, but it's not just down to the strikers; everybody got to weigh in and score goals and take moments and work the target. It's a team situation and something that I know the lads are understanding and are going to work hard to try and rectify.”

Leiston proved a tough not to crack, something that Bromsgrove also proved to be on New Year’s Day. Wilkin recognises it is perhaps a compliment to his team that sides are willing to take few risks against them, he also feels his team are partially responsible for the situation:

“I suppose you can take it as a little bit of a compliment, but I’m not bothered about compliments; I want to win games. We're getting into lots of good areas but haven’t really worked the ball across the face of their goal well enough to open them up and give ourselves good scoring chances.”

Wilkin’s Bucks remained in fifth place in the Southern League Premier Central off the back of this result, and now head out on the road, with a scheduled fixture at Stamford on Tuesday evening before a trip to Royston Town next weekend.