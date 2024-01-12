AFC Telford United turn to psychologists in bid to aid promotion push

Emma Eyre and Kathryn Cooke have spent the last few months working closely with the Telford first team, helping them strengthen their mentality and resolve.

And manager Kevin Wilkin hopes these small gains will add up and result in success for his side at the end of the season.

“I believe Emma’s doing a psychology degree and Mark (Noon) my assistant has worked with her and Kathryn at Coventry University,” Wilkin revealed. “We’ve taken the opportunity to look at that side of football, and I’m a big believer that competitive sport is won and lost in the head.”

He added: “I know we’re a step three club in non-league, but I want to be as professional and as forward thinking as we possibly can.

“I’d be a fool to turn that opportunity down.

“When we have to divide our training evening up to utilise people with good skill sets we’re going to do it.

“So on Thursday evenings when we use the classroom facilities for our opposition analysis, it adds on to what we do there mainly.

“If players are prepared and know how to deal with certain aspects of the game it puts them in a better position to be successful.”