AFC Telford United Ladies miss chance to go top of the league

The stalemate also brought an end to the Bucks’ 100 per cent record in the league, leaving them a point behind leaders Newcastle Town with two games in hand.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Whitchurch Alport started 2024 off in professional fashion with a 2-0 home win against Cresswell Wanderers.

Bethany Cooke and substitute Kumi Ward scored the goals for the hosts, who moved up to sixth place in the division, four points behind Cresswell Wanderers, who find themselves third.

Albrighton could not make a positive start to the year though, falling to a 2-1 home defeat to Staffordshire Victoria.

And in the Tom Farmer Cup quarter-finals, AFC Telford United Reserves thrashed Dawley Town 4-1 away from home.

Goals from Kimberley Holden-James, Jessica Sayers, Jennifer Claire O’Brien and substitute Edi Simpson were enough to secure progression to the last four.

Elsewhere in the competition, Shrewsbury Up & Comers recovered from an early setback against Meresiders to win 4-1.

Robyn Thompson put the visitors ahead within the first minute of the game, but goals from Georgia Jew, Amanda Reeve, Chloe Cross and Amanda Williams completed a convincing comeback for the Up & Comers.

And Ellesmere Rangers are also through to the semi-finals after a 3-2 home win against Broseley. Abbie Norry scored twice for the visitors, but second-half goals from Katelyn Tilston, Laura Foy and Felicity Townsend were enough to see Rangers progress.

And in the Genero Adran Trophy quarter-finals, Chantelle Teare’s hat-trick helped The New Saints to a 5-0 win over Swansea University.

Emily Ridge and 16-year-old Matilda Edge also found the net in the comfortable win for TNS.