AFC Telford United closing in on new signing

Speaking after the Bucks’ 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Mickleover on Saturday, Wilkin said: “Everything is agreed financially but his club needed him to play today and weren’t prepared to waive the seven days’ notice that we needed to put in (for players not on contract).”

The Telford boss added: “Hopefully, he can be an addition to the group that can help us grow.

“I know his character; he’s a fantastic character and someone that I’d like to think is very much still on an upward curve within his career.”

Telford have stepped up the search to improve their squad in recent weeks, with the exits of Tre Mitford, Brad Bood and George Forsyth all making room in the budget for reinforcements.

Sam Whittall and Reece Styche were brought in in early October and are yet to lose in a Telford shirt, while Ellis Brown is another new signing who has enjoyed an unbeaten start to life at New Bucks Head.