Mickleover 0 AFC Telford United 1 - Report

The Bucks skipper headed home in the tenth minute of the game - and Kevin Wilkin's men dug in late on to pick up another vital three points.

The win means the Bucks are now unbeaten in their last 13 - and have won four out of their last six games.

Report

It took the Bucks just ten minutes to go ahead - as captain Kerr got on the end of a Remi Walker cross to head home for his first goal in a Bucks shirt.

Two minutes later and the Bucks had half a sight at a second as Lewis Ridd failed to claim Montel Gibson's cross - with the ball dropping to Nathan Fox but his low shot was blocked.

Just before the 20 minute mark Mickleover had their first real sight at goal as Andrew Dales ran clear of the Bucks' backline - but made a hash of his finish and fired wide.

Dales then had a header saved by Brandon Hall, with Ethan Mann having an effort that dropped over the bar.

Just after the half hour mark Wilkin's men went close to a second, as Reece Styche lifted a shot that went just over the crossbar.

It was end to end stuff for a period, with Hall then producing a top save less than a minute later.

Dales was again the danger man as he sparked an attack and found Leon Carke in the box, with his rising effort tipped over by the visiting shot stopper.

Ellis Myles fired a left footed shot wide early in the second half, before the home keeper had to be sharp to deny Telford a second.

A free kick into the box was met by a Bucks player and their effort drew a top save from Ridd.

Clarke went close to an equaliser 20 minutes from time, before the ex EFL striker saw a goal bound header blocked by Sam Whittall.

In the final ten minutes it was the home side doing all the pressing, with Wilkin's men having to soak up a lot of pressure.

The Bucks defence dug in late on and they almost made the victory more comfortable six minutes into added time.

Ricardo Dinanga picked up the ball on the edge of the box and slid a shot just past Ridd's post - but Kerr's early header was enough as the visitors continued their impressive form.