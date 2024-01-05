Frustration as AFC Telford United await Sam Whittall return

The influential Whittall, key in helping the Bucks recover this term upon his October arrival, has been out since before Christmas with an ankle setback.

Wilkin revealed the former Rushall man is desperate to return in time for tomorrow’s trip to leaders Mickleover Sports.

“Sam I’m not so sure,”Wilkin said. “It’s a little frustrating because Sam’s mightily eager to get back playing again but he wasn’t able to train, we’ll need to keep having him assessed.

“And it’s much the same with Jared (Hodgkiss), he felt it was stiffness and tiredness more than a pull so hopefully that turns out to be the case. Ricardo (Dinanga) did the warm-up and felt more comfortable, so the extra few days recuperation should hopefully see him train again this week, so we’re hopeful on that one.

“There are a couple of others: Jordan (Piggott) is feeling a bit of tiredness in his hamstring which is a concern and Montel’s ankle won’t be at 100 per cent.”