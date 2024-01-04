Remi Walker bouncing back at Telford

The 21-year-old was released by Birmingham City in June despite being a regular for the Blues’ under 21 team, captaining them on several occasions.

It was Telford’s gain as they picked up the technical midfielder on a free, and after a run of games coinciding with the Bucks’ unbeaten run manager Kevin Wilkin is delighted with his midfielder’s progress.

“Remi’s a young man who’s doing well and understanding the game,” said boss Kevin Wilkin. “I think he’s enjoying his football after the rejection from Birmingham, and it can be a difficult period for young men that get released from pro clubs and find themselves out in the wilderness.

“He’s knuckled down and I think he’s enjoying his football, and it looks like he’s thriving in the group so long may it continue.

“If I’m honest, and he won’t mind me saying, Remi had a difficult time in the summer deciding where to pitch himself but with good advice from his parents we wanted to bring him into the group.

“He’s taken his chance and to have a run of games in a side like ours, he can only go from strength to strength.

“It’s hard to put a limit on where he can get to and you do see players that make the step up into league football, but for every one that does there are ten that don’t.”