AFC Telford United feeling a measure of progress despite goalless start to 2024

The Bucks were held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Bromsgrove Sporting side who left far happier with their point than Wilkin’s side, but the manager was pleased that his players stuck to their principles.

He said: “We’ve managed the ball well, we’ve passed it in some good moments, and recognised some good moments, but the frustrating thing is that we haven’t closed it out and stuck the ball in the back of the net. For all our possession and hard work we haven’t been incisive enough in the penalty area.”

The Bucks are now unbeaten in 13 league matches and their defence recorded a 10th clean sheet in 22 games.

However, while the statistics are positive, Wilkin believes it is the feeling in the dressing room that is as big an indicator of the progress his team have made over the last three months of 2023.

“It’s a measure of where we’re at and where we’ve been and hopefully where we’ve come to that there is that disappointment in the changing room that we haven’t won the game,” he said. “On the balance of play we probably deserved to win the game, but credit to Bromsgrove.

“They had something to hang on to and something to work for and they’ve got some good players in their team, and they made life difficult for us.”

Wilkin had to withdraw Jared Hodgkiss with injury at half-time, but that enabled Byron Moore to play his first full half since November.

The Bucks manager is still seeking to reinforce his squad and confirmed midfielder George Forsyth looks set to rejoin previous club Kettering Town on a month’s loan to gain some valuable playing time and sharpness.

While looking outside for options, Wilkin has also been willing to look inside the club and youth prospect Harvey Solley made his first-team bow late in the game.

The exciting 16-year-old was admittedly “nervous”, according to Wilkin, but Wilkin’s willingness to introduce him at such a stage of the game appears to be a big vote of confidence in Solley’s abilities.

The Bucks remain fifth in the Southern Central Premier, with 40 points.