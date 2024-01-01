Telford v Bromsgrove - Match preview

The Bucks enjoyed two wins over the Christmas period, edging out Barwell 2-1 at New Bucks Head before travelling to Halesowen and dispatching them 2-0.

The first game of the new year sees Kevin Wilkin’s side host Bromsgrove Sporting, with the Telford boss hoping to extend his side’s unbeaten run to thirteen games.

“We’ve not had a lot of football in November or December so going into this Christmas period we were a little bit wary as to whether we’d come out of it okay,” Wilkin said. “The lads have proven that they’ve looked after themselves and hopefully that can continue going into Bromsgrove.”

He continued: “It’s a close league, a tight league, and like most teams they can give you a real game. I don’t think we’re at that point where any game is necessarily easy for us, and we need to understand that.”

While no game is easy at the level, Telford have made light work of several opponents during their recent run of form.

Top-half sides Barwell and Halesowen presented tough challenges for the Bucks, but both were overcome in a professional manner.

And despite the strong run, Wilkin is adamant that his side cannot afford to take their foot off the gas regardless of who they play.

“As is the case in every league you need to be making sure that you’re doing the right things and finding that level of consistency,” the manager explained. “It’s another challenge, a new challenge, but we’re at New Bucks Head again and after the terrific performance at Halesowen we should have confidence in being successful.

“We do discuss, and the lads always hear me say, every game is a different challenge and a different opportunity.

“If we play every game in the right manner, and don’t play the occasion, it should hopefully see us succeed more times than not.”

Key to Telford’s good form has been the return of several key players from injury.

Fraser Kerr is back fighting fit and has come through the Christmas period without any issues, while Byron Moore and Ricardo Dinanga are both back in the squad.

And with a busy January ahead Wilkin is hoping that those three, as well as Sam Whittall, can all play a part. “It’s difficult to give any sort of timescale on when Sam’s going to be back,” he revealed. “He was very sore on Boxing Day, but he remains optimistic that it’ll be on the shorter side.

Wilkin added: “Ricardo was honest in the warm-up against Barwell that he didn’t feel right for the game. I still think he’s a bit sore and not 100 per cent fit but hopefully as the days pass he’ll get back to the level of fitness that he needs.

“And we’ve slotted Fraser back in so hopefully he can have a run of games and put his injuries to the back of his mind.”