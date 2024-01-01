New Telford boy Ellis Brown already shining

Brown, 21, joined the Bucks before their game against Barwell and contributed a match-winning assist after coming on as a substitute.

He started in the Boxing Day win at Halesowen and his manager believes the winger will only continue to improve.

“Ellis trained with us a couple of times (prior to signing) and he did enough in the small-sided games to show he’s got ability,” Wilkin said. “Generally with wingers they want to be with the ball, but the reservation is how hard can he work against the ball, and I was really pleased with him against Halesowen both in and out of possession.”

He continued: “He had an excellent start, technically he’s confident and hopefully we can develop his fitness and become a big player for us.

“It came about because his father rang me and wanted him to come and have a chance with us.

“He travelled up from Luton to train with us, clearly something has gone amiss in the period where he hasn’t signed for a club but we’re delighted to have him and hopefully he can thrive with us.”