Kevin Wilkin wants to inspire Telford fans
AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin has vowed to do everything he can to deliver a team he and supporters can be proud of.
After what he described as an ‘up and down’ 2023, Wilkin’s side have ended the calendar year in impressive fashion, climbing in the the play-off places in the Southern Central Premier after a series of impressive results.
And he looking ahead to the new year, the Bucks boss told the Shropshire Star: “I want a team that I can be proud of, and I know supporters are very much the same, and that’s always been the aim.”
“I can’t always promise that we’re going to win every game, but I can promise that hopefully all of those players are going to go and give 100 per cent every time they take to the field with the Telford shirt on.”