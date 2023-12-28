Kevin Wilkin hails AFC Telford United's flexibility

Whittall joined Bucks in October from Rushall Olympic and has become a major part in their improvement this season. But the defender turned his ankle against Barwell and Ellis Brown replaced him for their 2-0 win at Halesowen on Boxing Day.

“We lost Sam, who has been a big, big player for us,” said Wilkin. “You don’t like to lose your good players, but how we got around that and got through it was credit to everyone in that group. We changed our shape from Saturday, but this should give us confidence that we can change from a back four to a back three if we need to.”

Wilkin also hailed the travelling fans adding: “They were really noisy and made it feel like a home game.”