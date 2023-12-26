Ellis Brown makes an impact on debut

Boss Kevin Wilkin has bolstered Telford’s attacking options with the signing of the 21-year-old free agent on non-contact terms.

Brown, who was born in Hatfield, North London, has been training with the Bucks for a number of weeks and made his move permanent ahead of the Barwell game.

The midfielder, who predominantly plays on the left but is comfortable in several positions, came through Boreham Wood’s academy and caught the eye of many EFL and Scottish clubs.

After a trial at Derby County in 2021, Brown eventually joined Scottish side Hamilton Academical for an undisclosed fee where he went on to play 18 times for the Accies in all competitions.