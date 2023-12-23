Telford bolster attacking options with midfielder swoop

Brown, who was born in Hatfield, North London, has been training with the Bucks for a number of weeks and has made his move permanent this morning.

The midfielder, who predominantly plays on the left but is comfortable in several positions, came through Boreham Wood’s academy and caught the eye of many EFL and Scottish clubs.

After a trial at Derby County in 2021, Brown eventually joined Scottish side Hamilton Academical for an undisclosed fee where he went on to play 18 teams in all competitions.

He has joined Telford on non-contract terms and is available immediately as the Bucks look to make it 11 games unbeaten against Barwell.