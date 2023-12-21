Telford announce striker departure

Mitford joined the Bucks in the summer, linking up with Kevin Wilkin again after their time together at Brackley in 2020/21.

He scored three goals in 15 appearances for Telford, but with game time limited due to the success of Reece Styche and Montel Gibson the Guyana international has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club.

Attention will now turn to potential incomings at New Bucks Head, with the first-team squad now holding just 18 players, including three teenagers.

Bucks boss Wilkin revealed that he is keen to ‘strengthen the front area of the team’, admitting he cannot rely on just Styche and Gibson to lead the line for the rest of the season.