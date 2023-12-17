Nuneaton 0 Telford 0 - Report

The Bucks had to travel to the ground of league rivals Barwell to play this match, owing to Nuneaton’s continued exile from their ground, owing to a rent dispute

The ‘home’ side have been in excellent form too, seemingly galvanised by the situation, and they posed a much tougher proposition on the day than they did when the Bucks thrashed them 7-0 in August.

Chances were at a premium in a cagey, tactical affair, where defences were definitely on top.

There was lots to admire in the organisational qualities of the teams, even if it made for meagre entertainment.

Remi Walker

Wilkin had Fraser Kerr back in his starting XI, taking the place of Ricardo Dinanga, who was not risked due to injury.

That meant a change of formation and the addition of Kerr meant that Wilkin’s side kept a tight grip on Nuneaton’s star man, former Premier League striker Leroy Lita.

Neither side tested the opposition keeper enough in the first half. Reece Styche shaped to cross but then fired a shot into the side netting instead, and Boro skipper Scott McManus did likewise soon after.

Lita put a shot on to the roof of the neighbouring indoor bowls club as the contest settle into a pattern of few chances.

Reece Styche

Brandon Hall made a fine double save early in the second half, denying Kyle Storer from a free-kick and then a follow-up shot at much closer range.

The encounter’s potentially pivotal moment came in the 77th minute of the match.

Gibson went over an outstretched leg in the 18-yard box to earn a penalty, but after a lengthy delay, he took the kick himself and skied it over the bar.

Lita remained lively on the counter-attack but Kerr, along with Sam Whittall and Orrin Pendley, kept the door shut to make sure the Bucks took the least they deserved from the match.

AFC Telford United: Hall, Myles, Fox, Piggott, Pendley, Whittall, Kerr, Walker, Gibson, Styche (Mitford 71), Hodgkiss. Subs not used: Jones, Forsyth, Webster, Yusuf, Jones.