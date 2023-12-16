AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin heads back to where it started at Nuneaton
Kevin Wilkin is looking forward to taking his AFC Telford United side back to where it all started for him, writes Dan Stacey.
The Bucks face Nuneaton Borough tomorrow afternoon, a club the 56-year-old knows well from his eight-year stint between 2006 and 2014, his first spell in management.
And while the club still holds a place in his heart, Wilkin was keen to stress that this weekend will be strictly business.
“It’s a club I had a fantastic time at and of course I keep an eye on their results,” he said. “I think we had three promotions in four years, and we were at the top of the National League when I left so yeah we got them in a really good place.
“Obviously it’s disappointing that they’ve ended up back where they are now so quickly, but I’ve got a lot of good friends that are associated with the club and some strong memories.”
Wilkin added: “Mark (Noon, assistant manager) has as well, he was my captain there, and I’d love to see them do well.
“It’s a well-supported club that probably looks at the league and thinks, much the same as Telford, we should be a little higher up.
“You are where you are for a reason and it’s two big clubs that will lock horns again, and hopefully provide an entertaining game.”