AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin heads back to where it started at Nuneaton

The Bucks face Nuneaton Borough tomorrow afternoon, a club the 56-year-old knows well from his eight-year stint between 2006 and 2014, his first spell in management.

And while the club still holds a place in his heart, Wilkin was keen to stress that this weekend will be strictly business.

“It’s a club I had a fantastic time at and of course I keep an eye on their results,” he said. “I think we had three promotions in four years, and we were at the top of the National League when I left so yeah we got them in a really good place.

“Obviously it’s disappointing that they’ve ended up back where they are now so quickly, but I’ve got a lot of good friends that are associated with the club and some strong memories.”

Wilkin added: “Mark (Noon, assistant manager) has as well, he was my captain there, and I’d love to see them do well.

“It’s a well-supported club that probably looks at the league and thinks, much the same as Telford, we should be a little higher up.

“You are where you are for a reason and it’s two big clubs that will lock horns again, and hopefully provide an entertaining game.”