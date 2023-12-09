Telford boss is itching to return

The Bucks last took the field against Hitchin Town on November 18, before having a free weekend and seeing last Saturday’s trip to Stamford postponed. It has left Wilkin and his side itching to return to action, despite concerns that their momentum may have taken a hit during the break.

“It has been frustrating, it’s honestly not something I can say I’ve experienced in my managerial career,” he admitted. “These are the kinds of situations you have to do your best to be prepared for and work around them to the best possible effect.”

Wilkin added: “It’s been a bit of a strange challenge but hopefully come Saturday we’ll get a game on and put our best foot forward.

“We are where we are so let’s just get on with it.”

Telford’s unbeaten league run stands at eight games, stretching all the way back to September 26.

And while the mood in the camp is at an all time high, Wilkin revealed there is a degree of uncertainty as to how his side will perform after a three week hiatus.

“For me being away from a game for so long the most important thing is that the sharpness levels are where they need to be,” he said.

“You only ever find out (if they have done enough) when they take to the field but looking at it from an application point of view they’ve been fantastic.”