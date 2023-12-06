Easy choice for Telford star
Jordan Piggott has admitted he had no doubts about staying at AFC Telford United this season, despite last year’s struggles.
The versatile midfielder was one of just three players that extended their stay at New Bucks Head in the summer, along with Byron Moore and Brad Bood, who is now on loan at Stourbridge. And Piggott, who has captained the side in recent weeks, revealed the chance to take Telford back to where they belong made his decision an easy one in the summer.