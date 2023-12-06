Shropshire Star
Close

Easy choice for Telford star

Jordan Piggott has admitted he had no doubts about staying at AFC Telford United this season, despite last year’s struggles.

Plus
Published
Jordan Piggott (AFC Telford United Defender) gets a head on the ball to direct the ball just wide of the goal

The versatile midfielder was one of just three players that extended their stay at New Bucks Head in the summer, along with Byron Moore and Brad Bood, who is now on loan at Stourbridge. And Piggott, who has captained the side in recent weeks, revealed the chance to take Telford back to where they belong made his decision an easy one in the summer.

Similar stories
Most popular