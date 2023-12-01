Jordan Piggott’s praise for young Buck

Walker, 21, has been a shining light in the Bucks side, starting seven consecutive games that have seen Telford pick up 17 points from a possible 21.

And the former Birmingham City academy playmaker has formed a strong partnership in the heart of Telford’s midfield with Piggott, who could not be more pleased for the youngster.

“Remi is a great footballer, he’s young and he wants to do well, and I think the last few games he’s come on leaps and bounds,” Piggott said. “He was struggling for game time at the start of the season, but I always told him to keep going with it, and that was always the gaffer’s mentality as well.”

He added: “If you keep working you get your chance and I think with Remi he’s taken that chance and snapped the gaffer’s hand off with it, he’s been brilliant.”

Walker was not the only new face to be brought into the starting XI by manager Kevin Wilkin at the beginning of this run.

Reece Styche and Sam Whittall have both made unbeaten starts to their Telford careers, and Piggott believes their impact cannot be understated.

“The two new signings were a massive boost because we needed that freshness and I think that’s what the gaffer thought as well,” he said. “Sam coming in has obviously meant a change of position for me and it’s going really well.”

He continued: “I’m happy to be back in centre midfield, it’s where the gaffer said he wanted me to play in the summer, and I think I’ve adapted quite well.”