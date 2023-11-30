Kevin Wilkin wants players to join journey to building AFC Telford United legacy

The Bucks boss has spent over a year in charge at New Bucks Head, just his fourth job in a 17-year long management career.

Wilkin spent eight years at Nuneaton and seven years at Brackley and is planning on doing the same at Telford if given the chance.

He said: “I need support along the way, and I will need people to be patient and understanding, and I’m more than happy to be challenged on my decisions that I make.”

Wilkin continued: “It is all about building relationships for me, the players and everyone at the club.

“It takes time to feel an association with the club, it won’t happen overnight, but in some instances we are hopefully on our way to putting some real roots into the club.”

Wilkin himself is keen to stay at the club long-term and is hopeful that some of the current playing squad will make themselves legends at the club too.

“Clearly being successful over the course of the season will help with that,” he said. “There are players here that could hopefully be here for many years to come, and that people can associate with.

“When you look back at the times where the club has done well there are still players that people talk very fondly of, and that’s what we’re working towards.

“It doesn’t happen in a week or a month, it takes seasons of play and we’re still very much in our infancy when trying to achieve that.”