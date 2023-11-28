Mutual respect key to AFC Telford United's recent form after tough start says Kevin Wilkin

Bucks fell as low as 17th in the Southern Central Premier after a poor start to the season but have since risen into the play-off places.

And despite the pressure being ramped up on the Bucks during that time Wilkin says he always believed the unity in the squad would see them climb the division.

“I don’t necessarily need them (players) to be my best friend, they don’t even have to like me, but what I do need is for them to play for me,” Wilkin said. “I’d like to think the majority of those players do, even during the difficult period there was never a lack of desire to play for me.”

He added: “There were some small occasions where I thought there was a lack of effort, but those moments sometimes come about when people lose themselves mentally and find things very difficult.

“Every guy in that changing room is a decent person, and it’s important for them to build relationships with people.”