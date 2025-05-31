Company director and manager of former Telford snooker club fined for fire breaches after sleeping at premises during Covid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A prosecution was brought by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service against Mr. Rajinder Singh Pandher and Mr. Girish Bhagwat, director of the company owner and manager respectively, of what was the Eden Complex in Oakengates.

This followed non-compliance with a formal prohibition notice which was issued on May 21, 2018, and prohibited the use of the premises for sleeping.

Following a fire safety inspection in March 2021, officers found Bhagwat sleeping within the ground floor of the snooker hall at the Eden Complex along with other concerning fire safety breaches.