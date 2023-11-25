Kevin Wilkin keeping AFC Telford United players grounded despite good form

The Bucks have gone eight games unbeaten in the Southern Central Premier, keeping four clean sheets and scoring 12 goals in that time.

And with the feeling around New Bucks Head becoming more positive by the week, Wilkin has called for supporters to remain patient with his side regardless of what happens.

“I always advocate that we keep things in perspective, because we could take a real hit if we get injuries to the wrong players at the wrong time,” he said. “As I’ve said before it could very easily happen, but when we have our frontline players available to us we’re competitive against any side at this level.”

Wilkin added: “That’s not to say we won’t lose games between now and the end of the season, or get injuries and suspensions to the wrong players, we’ve had that, and we might very well face that again.

“I said all of these things at the start of the season and these challenges come alongside trying to make a brand-new squad into a cohesive team.”

Telford have been unlucky with absentees this season, and currently have three first team players out.

And the Bucks boss is keeping his fingers crossed that those problems are behind them now.

“We need to be a little bit fortunate with those things if we are to stay where we are, and if we keep our core group of players together we’ll make the play-offs, there’s no doubt about that,” Wilkin said. “Nobody can guarantee that though and if we lose the wrong players we may very well struggle to make them, this is where we find ourselves.”