Telford’s Super Sam Whittall ready for Southern League title tilt

The versatile Whittall, a midfielder but equally comfortable at centre-half, has been a transformative signing for Kevin Wilkin and helped turn around the Bucks’ season.

The 29-year-old had operated at the heart of Wilkin’s defence in a seven-game unbeaten run and been a solid and uncompromising presence. The Bucks, currently fourth, are without a game this weekend, but former Rushall Olympic man Whittall believes Telford – seven points off top – are right among it.

“I was made to feel really welcome here and because of that I was able to settle in quickly,” Newdale-based Whittall said.

“It has been reflected in my performances, which have been consistent and to a very high level so far.

“Having gained plenty of experience of this level in recent years with Rushall Olympic, I know exactly what is required.

“From what I have seen so far, it’s just as competitive this season as it was last year and for a number of years prior to that.

“There are a number of teams that could go on and win it. The run-in will be extremely competitive, so that is something I am relishing during the second half of the season.”

Whittall, a veteran of more than 300 Rushall games, has impressed with his displays in Telford white.

He is comfortable in midfield, a role he has played for much of his career, and that versatility may pose Wilkin a conundrum when experienced club captain Fraser Kerr returns from an ankle injury in the coming weeks.

