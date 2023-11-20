Telford boss Kevin Wilkin can’t fault effort but rues lack of ruthlessness

“The one thing that's missing is that bit of cutting edge. You know, in a crucial area, if we had found that today it could have been so much different. It's nice that again we've kept a clean sheet, it's nice that we've been difficult to break down. It’s excellent, the attitude the lads are showing and how hard they are working for one another, and hopefully we are making those small steps and progressing as a group.”

Defences dominated, and Wilkin was rueful that his team hadn’t been able to crack a well-organised Hitchin side, confirming that his search for more quality in the final third will continue:

“Clearly I'd like to score a goal or two today, but I can't fault anyone's desire and application to it. We want that extra little bit and we want to be winning games at home. It's not a criticism of anybody, you know, but we need to be able to bat down to 16-17, hopefully 18, and I don't think we quite do that at the moment. The front line have done pretty well, but we need more, we do need that bit more quality and ability into the group and that understanding in the group. It takes a bit of the manoeuvring and that's what we'll be working hard to do through these next couple of weeks.”

The Bucks have no fixture next weekend, returning to action in the first week of December away to Stamford. Wilkin is optimistic that captain Fraser Kerr will be fit to return by then, likewise experienced midfielder Byron Moore. The Bucks could have benefitted from his quiet influence and composure, but the good news is that Moore’s absence is likely to be shorter than first thought:

“Byron is making steady progress. The initial diagnosis wasn't great, but I think he's quite a fast healer and speaking to him, he's certainly ahead of the curve with the exercise that he can now do comfortably. Hopefully he continues to move forward and isn't as far away as we'd feared. He’s another good player that would have and could have potentially made a difference today.”

Saturday’s result means the Bucks remain in 4th place in the Southern Premier Central division, although they may slip a place or two as a consequence of next weekend’s inactivity.