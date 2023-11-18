AFC Telford United 0 Hitchin 0 - Report

Clear cut chances were at a premium for the majority of the game - but the Bucks had a golden one in the fourth minute of added time with Ricardo Dinanga thwarted by a last gasp tackle.

Both sides had half chances with Montel Gibson lashing wide from 20 yards while Finley Wilkinson cut inside and dragged drag a low shot just wide of Brandon Hall's post at the other end.

Early in the second period, Orrin Pendley saw an effort blocked at the near post - before the Bucks' best moment game just before the hour mark.

Dinanga showed strength to win back the ball in a dangerous area and his low effort was pushed wide by keeper and visiting skipper Charlie Horlock.

It was nip and tuck for the majority of the game - with the defences coming out on top in their battle with the forwards.

Then late on both sides had opportunities with Dan Idaikho denied by Hall.

But the best effort came deep into injury time as Dinanga produced an excellent turn in the pitch but a Hitchin defender made a last gasp lunge to deny the Bucks dangerman with the sides having to settle for a point.