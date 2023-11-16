Fraser Kerr set to give Telford huge boost

The 30-year-old has only featured eight times for the Bucks this season after two separate injuries hampered his start to life at New Bucks Head.

He picked up a serious-looking injury against Stratford last month, but Telford boss Kevin Wilkin revealed the Scottish centre-back could make his return this weekend.

“Fraser upped his running on Tuesday night and wants to be involved tonight with a view to hopefully being involved on Saturday,” Wilkin said. “We’ll have to see how he comes out of training, but I’d like to say there’s a strong possibility that he’ll be involved at the weekend. We worked hard to get him here in the summer and we want him out there playing.”

Despite being club captain, his manager admitted it will be hard for the 30-year-old to break back into the side straight away.

Orrin Pendley and Sam Whittall’s partnership has been a strong one, while Steffan Jones stepped up last weekend to good effect.

“I think when people are in and doing their jobs well there’s no need to mess with something that isn’t broken,” Wilkin said.

“Fraser may have to be patient to get in the side, but I’d much rather be in that position rather than having to change things because it’s not going well.”

While Kerr will have to work hard to make his way back into the team, his return to fitness is a huge boost to his manager, who has longed for his return ever since his initial injury that he picked up in September.

“I’ve said for a while now, getting Nathan (Fox) and Fraser back in the side together would make us a completely different outfit,” Wilkin said. “Put that together with the likes of Reece and Sam playing and we do have a different complexion about us which sends us into games with more confidence.”