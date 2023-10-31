Kettering v Telford preview: Bucks up for the physical battle

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks travel to Northamptonshire high on confidence and looking to build on their unbeaten run that was extended on Saturday against Leamington.

Wilkin was pleased with how his side dealt with the direct football at the weekend and expects tonight’s game to be more of the same.

“You have to play the surface when you go to Kettering and that’s a real challenge for anybody,” the Bucks boss explained. “We did a good job of understanding the surface on Saturday and we need to do the same again.”

Wilkin continued: “I’ve taken teams there in the past and you just don’t see passages of passing football unfortunately, it just won’t allow you to do that.

“We know what to expect against them, it’ll be a very direct, physical game against a robust team and we’re ready for that. They’ll put the ball into good areas regularly and if we can deal with them we’ll give ourselves a good chance.”

If results go their way Telford could move into the play-off places with a win, a real sign of the progress that has been made since the FA Trophy exit to Quorn at the beginning of the month.

Wilkin’s side have been much better in both boxes in recent weeks and looked certain to keep a clean sheet on Saturday before a contentious penalty decision gave Leamington a point.

And that defensive solidity is something that needs to continue as the Bucks prepare for what looks like a favourable run of fixtures on paper.

“It might sound boring, and I don’t want to play boring football, but we have to keep clean sheets,” Wilkin said. “We know we’ve got players in the side that can get us goals and it’s about piecing everything together on a consistent basis. He continued: “The best sides pride themselves on not giving cheap moments away to the opposition and that’s what we’re stressing to the lads. A big positive for me is that we seem to have stopped making the glaring errors that we were making last season and at the start of this one.

“When you put yourselves in the driving seat early on you have more control and don’t have to start chasing the game like we’ve had to at times.”

Kettering, who have former Shrewsbury and Wolves striker Leon Clarke in their ranks, have made a poor start to the season and sit 17th in the Southern Central Premier, although they have won back-to-back games against fellow strugglers Leiston and Berkhamsted.

On the injury front, Telford face an anxious wait over the fitness of Nathan Fox following a hamstring strain on Saturday.

Wilkin confirmed there is ‘a little bit of concern’ around the left back but did reveal that Brad Bood is fit and could slot into the squad if Fox does not make it.