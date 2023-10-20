Kevin Wilkin hails AFC Telford United's Remi Walker for stepping up

Remi Walker

AFC Telford United were nearly caught short for their game last weekend when Montel Gibson went down injured in the warm-up. But the 21-year-old midfielder, who was due to start on the bench, stepped up to fill the void and put in a performance that Wilkin hopes other youngsters can take inspiration from.

“His attitude over the last couple of weeks has been fantastic and he played really well,” Wilkin said. “We need our young players to step up and understand all areas of the game, both in and out of possession, and Remi’s clearly made big strides.”

He added: “He got on with his job in a role that’s slightly different to what he’s played previously, and if he finds some consistency he can make it his own.

“Any of our young players can do well in one off games, but what we need is for them to do it on a regular basis to drive us up the league.