Kevin Wilkin: Reece Styche to demand more

But after his side slumped to a 2-0 defeat, Wilkin explained how Telford’s lack of character is costing them at present, and why players like Styche are key to solving that problem.

“He’ll take responsibility. He’s in the latter part of his career, but he’s strong and powerful and will be a presence for the frontline,” he said. “For too long we’ve been relying on Montel (Gibson) alone, and I needed to bring somebody in to go and support him up there.”