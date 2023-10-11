Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin: Reece Styche to demand more

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United need Reece Styche to make major contributions on and off the pitch according to boss Kevin Wilkin.

Kevin Wilkin
Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks confirmed the signing of the Gibraltar international striker before their FA Trophy game at Quorn on Saturday.

But after his side slumped to a 2-0 defeat, Wilkin explained how Telford’s lack of character is costing them at present, and why players like Styche are key to solving that problem.

“He’ll take responsibility. He’s in the latter part of his career, but he’s strong and powerful and will be a presence for the frontline,” he said. “For too long we’ve been relying on Montel (Gibson) alone, and I needed to bring somebody in to go and support him up there.”

Wilkin added: “He will put a demand on the players around him.”

